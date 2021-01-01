Union Rustic Lift Top Coffee Table With Storage

The functional lift-top design allows the tabletop to lift up and move forward to create a decent workspace or dining space while snuggling in your sofa. Beneath the tabletop you can find 3 out-of-sight storage compartments that keep your often-used items like laptop, chess, magazines, books, and game controllers handy and dirt-free when not in use. The sleek lines and distressed color showcase an even mix of modern farmhouse and industrial elements, making this coffee table an aesthetically-pleasing piece for any décor from rustic to modern. Table Top Color: Matte Gray