From loon peak

Lift Top Coffee Table With Hidden Storage Compartment And Lower Shelf For Study Room-Oak

$429.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This coffee table is made of high-quality engineered wood, which is strong and durable enough for long-term use. The solid wood legs enhance the overall stability and provide a strong support for the table. The height-adjustable surface provides you with the perfect height. Equipped with open storage shelves and hidden compartments, it provides plenty of space for daily use while keeping your belongings tidy and orderly.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com