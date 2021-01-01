Lift Top Coffee Table With Hidden Compartment And Drawers Modern Storage Coffee Table Central Table With Wooden Lift Tabletop

A coffee table with a lifting top design can not only attract attention, but also provide you with enough storage space. Both beautiful and practical. After the top is raised, it can be adjusted to a suitable height so that you can sit on a comfortable sofa to work or eat. When you look down, you can see the hidden compartment under the top, and there are two drawers at the bottom, so that your daily necessities can be perfectly stored and hidden, and it is not messy. Wooden frame ensures excellent stability and better durability. White finish can be integrated with any interior decoration.