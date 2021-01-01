From the hemp division
The Hemp Division "Lift" Medium Roast Hemp Coffee, with 252 mg Hemp Extract, 12 Oz
HEMP EXTRACT and PREMIUM COFFEE: Lift Hemp Coffee is a unique and refreshing ground coffee made from a rotating selection of Central and Latin American coffees, with 9 mg hemp extract per serving Using the highest quality coffees is very important and The Hemp Division takes sourcing seriously Enjoy this coffee with a splash of your favorite non-dairy creamer or black 12 oz of roasted ground coffee Ingredients: Premium Coffee Beans (Ground), Hemp Extract