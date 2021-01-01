From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork Lifetime Custom Three Equal Panel 2-Pack 18-in W x 36-in H Wedgewood Blue Raised Panel Vinyl Exterior Shutters | LP4C18X03600WB
Advertisement
Limited lifetime warranty. Will not fade, crack, warp, or peel. Easiest installation - installs in minutes with included hardware. Adds instant value to your home. Vibrant colors for a lifetime of beauty. Affordably priced. Ekena Millwork Lifetime Custom Three Equal Panel 2-Pack 18-in W x 36-in H Wedgewood Blue Raised Panel Vinyl Exterior Shutters | LP4C18X03600WB