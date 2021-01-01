Dress up your windows with our high quality Lifetime exterior vinyl shutters. The most rustic looking of popular exterior shutter styles, board and batten house shutters were the most common type of shutter in America until the mid-18th century, when lighter and open louver shutters became more common. Today they are most often used to bring back the charm of that era in our history and to match period-style architecture.??These shutters are made of durable vinyl, one of today's most versatile exterior materials. With a rich woodgrain molded into each pair, they are a great alternatives to traditional wooden shutters, providing the look of wood, without the possible upkeep. They are lightweight, easy to maintain, and resistant to water damage, warping and peeling. Our vinyl shutters are available in a full range of rich colors, and are one of the best value products you will ever purchase for your home. Ekena Millwork Lifetime Custom Three Board Joined 2-Pack 10.5-in W x 44-in H Midnight Green Board and Batten Vinyl Exterior Shutters | LJ3C10X04400MG