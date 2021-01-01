From ekena millwork

Ekena Millwork Lifetime Custom Cathedral Top Center Mullion 2-Pack 12-in W x 31-in H Clay Louvered Vinyl Exterior Shutters in Brown | LL1C12X03100CL

Description

Our custom open louver shutters provide a measure of simple, undeniable elegance. The precise, authentic depth of our louvers creates vivid character and interesting shadows for a more scenic facade, whether for contemporary designs or more historical looks. The shutters complement styles from cape cod to federal, shingle style, foursquare and more. Ekena Millwork Lifetime Custom Cathedral Top Center Mullion 2-Pack 12-in W x 31-in H Clay Louvered Vinyl Exterior Shutters in Brown | LL1C12X03100CL

