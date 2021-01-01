The Quatro Collection features a combination of vintage and modern styles with its distressed, abstract design. Made with a quality blend of polypropylene/polyester fibers, this collection will complement your home seamlessly. It is highly soft to touch, with a durable low pile, perfect for kids and pets. Machine washable and stain-resistant, this rug is a great addition to your kitchen, dining room, or other high traffic areas of the home. Enhance your living space with the style and functionality of the Quatro Collection. allen + roth Lifestyle Performance Quatro 5 x 8 Dark Blue Indoor Abstract Mid-Century Modern Area Rug | 219198