Allen and Roth lifestyle performance rugs take style and home decor to another level. In addition to looking fabulous, these family friendly, pet friendly rugs offer long-lasting performance for everyday life. No need to worry about nasty spills since they can be spot cleaned with strong detergent or bleach. They can even be cleaned with a hose or pressure washer. The pile yarn is a synthetic fiber that is soft yet durable for heavy foot traffic. It is also fade resistant to sun exposure and repeated cleaning. Everyday wear and tear or pet damage is usually first seen at the edges and these rugs offer industry leading protection with edge surging that utilizes automobile industry strength yarn. Put all this all together and you have much more than just a beautiful rug. You have a rug that can handle daily life in your home. allen + roth Lifestyle Performance Flora 8 x 10 Blue Indoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug | 449174