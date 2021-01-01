Lifelike Purebreed Pedigree Canine Adorable White French Poodle Dog Wine Bottle Holder Figurine Statue As Kitchen Wine Cellar Centerpiece Decor.

Best Quality Guranteed. Add some Flair and style to your wine bar collection with this high quality wine bottle holder. This White Poodle Wine Holder Measures approximately HEIGHT 5.5' LENGTH 10.25' WIDTH 5'. It weighs about 2.75 pounds. This White Poodle Wine Holder is made of Cold Cast Polyresin. Wine Bottle Not Included Your party guests will love this adorable White Poodle wine bottle holder. Beautifully handcrafted from polyresin, this incredibly detailed pooch makes the perfect addition to any canine or pet themed dcor. Elegant. Proud. Clever. Poodles are impressive dogs, as the many best-in-show winners from this dog breed can attest. Behind the blue ribbons, impressive hairdos, and regal attitude, youll find an affectionate family dog with an ancient history and many talents. This is an Exclusive Collection.