Haunted Hill Farm Life Size Animatronic Witch | Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration | Eyes Light Up Red | Poseable | Battery-Operated

Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill’s Curses and Cauldrons Collection. Esther is not afraid to show the true face of Halloween and even the most fearless will cower in horror. Her eyes glow an ominous red as she mocks those who cross her path. If you approach her, don’t expect her advice to be kind. “Is that a mask?” Esther says.Life-Size Animatronic: Poseable Halloween witch is perfect for your indoor or (covered) outdoor décor. Display your animated decoration in a variety of different ways from funny to spooky and everything in between.Multi-Function: Creepy and scary! This wicked sorceress lights up and has sound. She will turn your home into a haunted house in no time. Line up or hang multiple witches for an eery graveyard look.Motion Acticated: Place your figure at your front door or along your walkway to delight and frighten trick or treaters. She will activate by touch or from loud noise/motion like wind or the screams of scared people passing by!Phrases Spoken: "Hehe. Let me show you the true face of Halloween. Hahaha" "Trick-or-treat. Hahaha" "How about a kiss? Hehehe" "So you want some treats? Hahaha" "Is that a mask? Woohoo!"5 ft. animatronic haunted witch for indoor and covered outdoor displayEsther is motion activated - Talks, head moves up and down, and eyes light up redSinister voice and creepy cries greet visitorsPhrase1: "Hehe. Let me show you the true face of Halloween. Hahaha"Phrase 2: "Trick-or-treat. Hahaha"Phrase 3: "How about a kiss? Hehehe"Phrase 4: "So you want some treats? Hahaha"Phrase 5: "Is that a mask? Woohoo!"Wrickled face, missing teeth, and mocking laughLayers of clothing topped with a mesh covering