Haunted Hill Farm Life-Size Animatronic Reaper, Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration, Light-up Red Eyes, Poseable, Battery-Operated, HHSKEL-3FLSA

Be afraid. Be very afraid of the Haunted Hill’s Reaper collection. If you see Skull the Reaper, it’s time to run the other way. The life-sized skeleton has but one goal this Halloween- to collect soulsIf you invite Skull to your home this Halloween, don’t expect visitors to stick around too long. Life-Size Animatronic: Poseable Halloween skeleton is perfect for your indoor or (covered) outdoor décor. Display your animated decoration in a variety of different scary and evil ways at your next party. Multi-Function Prop: Creepy and spooky! This animated reaper lights up and moans. He will turn your home into a haunted house in no time. Prop on the stand or hang Skull for a spooky graveyard look. Touch Activated: Place your figure at your front door or along your walkway to delight and frighten trick or treaters. Activates by touch or from loud noise/motion like wind or the screams of scared people passing by! Features: head leans forward and laughs, arms are stationary, but can be adjusted on their wire to any position, mouth moves with laugh, eyes light up red 72 in. animatronic reaper for indoor and covered outdoor display Skull is touch activated- mouth moves, head bends down, eyes glow red, laughs wickedly Toothy grin, bony skeleton fingers, and, of course, a lifelike skull Black hooded cloak conceals Skull in the night Poseable arms bend into a variety of scary positions Life-size figure can stand or hang to fit eerily into your Halloween decor Battery-operated for convenient placement (3 AA batteries not included) Quick and easy stand assembly Fabric: Burlap 1-year limited warranty