Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Large Breed Senior Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 30-lb bag
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula was created for the health and well-being of dogs. All formulas start with real meat, whole grains, garden veggies and fruit, plus added LifeSource Bits, a precise blend of nutrients that have been enhanced with a Super 7 package of antioxidant-rich ingredients. This Large Breed Senior Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe features delicious, protein-rich deboned chicken and contains the ingredients to support the special needs of large breed senior dogs such as glucosamine and chondroitin.