From fresan - sailor summer vacation boating gifts
FRESAN - Sailor Summer Vacation Boating Gifts Life is Better Sailing Captain Funny Boating Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Life Is Better On A Boat A boating graphic that shows a silhouette of a sailing yacht on the sea, some clouds, and the saying 'Life Is Better On A Boat". Perfect for the sailor that likes to sail with their sailboat on the sea. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only