Birthday Gift Apparel.USA Life Begins At 1961 The Birth Of Legends 60th Birthday Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Retro Vintage Life Begins At 1961 The Birth Of Legends 60th Birthday, 60 Years Old Birthday Family Matching Design. Great way to lighten the mood and make friends and family laugh.Matches Loads OF Clothes.Take it wear it on blue jeans and off you go. Happy Birthday Design a great gift For anyone who's horoscope says difficult & Stubborn But totally worth.Wear it with pride at work, school or gym perfect to pair with shorts, leggings or jeans for a casual yet trendy look. Matching Birthday Design 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only