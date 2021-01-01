From charlton home
Lieb Medium Gray Star Quilt Mat Outdoor Door Mat
Advertisement
Features:Anti-static and flame resistantUnique ridged construction traps dirt and moistureCollection: Aqua ShieldProduct Type: Door MatPrimary Material: Synthetic FiberMaterial Details: Premium 24 oz. polypropyleneBacking Material: RubberBacking Material Details: Rubber with over 20% recycled rubber backingBorder: NoBorder Color: Border Material: Location: OutdoorText: No TextPattern: GeometricTheme: FloralHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayShape: RectangleSeasonal Theme: Not SeasonalColor: GrayConstruction Type: Machine madeNon-Slip Backing: YesCleaning Method: Sweep / Vacuum;Garden HoseProduct Care: Easy to clean - shake to remove loose dirt and hose wash and air dryLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesCollegiate/Professional: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Certifications: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoDimensions:Mat Thickness: 0.25Overall Width (Mat Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Length (Mat Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Height: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: FullWarranty Details: Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed Mat Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'