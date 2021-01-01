From camden isle
Camden Isle Lidy 31.5-in L x 31.5-in W Square Mirror Beveled Wall Mirror Stainless Steel in Clear | 86405
The Lidy beveled accent mirror features an interesting design that complements modern and contemporary designs alike. Beveled edge, cut design, and simple square shape make this mirror a great addition to your hallway, entryway, or bedroom. The mirror adds texture to your wall and gives an instant boost to your interior design. Beveled 31.5 x 31.5 mirror has a high quality silver backing. Ready to hang either vertically or horizontally with pre-attached hanging mounts.