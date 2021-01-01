From gus modern
Gus Modern Lido Linear Chandelier - Color: Grey - Size: 2 light
Sleek and symmetrical, the Lido Linear Suspension from Gus Modern is a tasteful modern lighting fixture that matches perfectly with a range of soothing home styles. Two acrylic panels are gently angled and balanced for a long, yet streamlined silhouette that gracefully unites the space. Two thin, matching downrods dive into the piece, presenting a set of energy-efficient LED bulbs that elegantly rests within the soft structure, shining a relaxing and inviting illumination. Shape: Rectangluar. Color: Grey. Finish: Smoked Grey