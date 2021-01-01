From threshold

15oz Lidded Pumpkin Glass Jar Pumpkin Spice Sundown Orange Candle - Threshold

Description

Set the perfect mood at home with the 15oz Lidded Pumpkin Glass Jar Pumpkin Spice Sundown Orange Candle from Threshold. This scented candle comes in a beautiful lidded glass jar shaped like a pumpkin that'll look pretty on your mantelpiece or a side table. Light this candle to set the perfect Fall vibe with the scents of Pumpkin and spices. With a burn time of 55 hours, you can store this candle and light it for when you need a well-deserved break.

