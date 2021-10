Set the right mood at home with the 15oz Lidded Glass Jar Leaf Print 3-Wick Pumpkin Old Fashioned Candle from Opalhouse. This scented candle comes in a glass jar with a lovely print of Autumn colored leaves that'll look pretty in your living spaces. The scent of pumpkin will set the perfect Fall vibe in your home. With a burn time of 34 hours, you can store this candle and light it for when you need a well-deserved break.