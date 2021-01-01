Licensed Vintage Cartoon Power Rangers Framed Wall Art - 13x19

If you grew up watching the Power Rangers, then you're going to love this bright and colorful framed piece of wall decor.Featuring the Red, Yellow, Black, Pink, Blue, and Green Power Rangers, this dazzling print is perfect for your bedroom, living room, or man cave. Made with a tactile and textured surface that is printed on MDF (medium-density fibreboard) and surrounded by a wood-grained textured MDF black frame that complements the piece, this print is certain to draw the attention of fellow fans all around.Contains one framed wall art print with one saw-tooth hanger.