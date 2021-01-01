Faith Religion Believe God Christian Congregation License To Marry Pastor Sermon Church Jesus Christ Worship Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you looking for a loving Idea for someone who believes in god, spiritual religion and the christian congregation? Perfect design for every reverend and sermon in the church! Great design for every Rev. and every occasion. With this Theologist Pastor motive you will surprise every Theologian believer and Jesus Christ lover! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only