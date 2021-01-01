License Scanner with Age Verification wScanID Full Version for Windows

Single-Side USB Optical Card Scanner for scanning and automatically reading licenses. Ultra-Compact footprint saves desk space. Scan-ID (Full Version) app scans and manages database of card information. Note: Reads LICENSES ONLY; for other cards & IDs, data is manually entered. Automatic Age Verification and flagging for minimun age requirements. Reads USA & Canadian license data from 2D barcode printed on most state licenses. Direct scanning to PDF, JPEG, TIF formats. Fully TWAIN compatible - works with numerous bank, medical, healthcare, and other imaging apps. NOTE: FOR WINDOWS ONLY - NOT MAC COMPATIBLE. Scans cards ONE SIDE at at time. Max input card size: 4 in x 9 in; Fast scans at 2 sec. per card. HIgh resolution scans up to 600 dpi in full color.