Reading Tees & Gift Idea Library Book Nerd Gift Bibliophile Librarian Funny Reading Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you love to read and are a bookworm then this reading design is exactly for you. No matter what kind of books you love, whether novels, thrillers, adventures or stories, this design is for you. Awesome gift idea for Christmas, birthday, reading day or any other present giving occasion. The perfect gift for bookworms, school children, teachers and anyone whose hobby is reading. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only