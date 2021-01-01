Easy Bedside Organization - Featuring 1 roomy drawer with a straight metal handle, open storage on bottom, and a sturdy top, this nightstand is the perfect bedside assistant. With metal slides for smooth and quiet use, access to your belongings is quick and easy. Enjoy an organized room with this modern nightstand. Clean & Modern Detail - The styling of this nightstand is so versatile, it will work in any room of your home with any decor. Store reading glasses and books by your bed or markers and colored pencil in the playroom- this nightstand will keep any room organized. 5-year limited guarantee - South Shore is proud to stand behind this 1-drawer nightstand - end table with storage with an exclusive 5-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Accessories not included. South Shore Furniture Libra Pure Black Nightstand | 3070061