Liberty Sectional/Futon with Storage Black Velvet - CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan

"You ~need~ this CosmoLiving Liberty Sectional Futon with Storage. It’s simple, stylish and the perfect small space solution with its compact design and functional features. Choose one of the fierce finishes with delicately crafted diamond tufting and brass legs for a #flawless Insta-worthy look. The chaise can be configured to set up on either side of the futon and the wide storage compartment is perfect to hold off-season clothing (or that laundry you needed to do, like yesterday). The adjustable back allows you to recline to kick it comfortably or lie flat for the best night sleep you never had... Futon dimensions: 84""L x 60.5""W x 32.5""H. Bed dimensions: 76.5""L x 68.5""W x 17""H. Weight limit: 600 lb. Shipping dimensions #1: 52""L x 43""W x 13 ""H. Shipping dimensions #2: 69""L x 27""W x 13""H. Net weight: 136.5 lb. " Color: Black. Pattern: Solid.