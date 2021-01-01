From manhattan comfort
Manhattan Comfort Liberty Rustic Brown TV Stand Integrated TV Mount (Accommodates TVs up to 55-in) | 214BMC9
Freestanding TV Stand for Living Room Use. Upon Assembly, Measures: 70.87 in. Length, 72.05 in. Height, 15.15 in. Depth. Features 3 Grommets for Wire and Cable Management and Concealment. Recommended for a 46 - 55-in TV. Includes 1 Overhead Display, 1 Decorative Glass, 4 Open, and 1 Concealed Shelving Spaces. Keep Your Walls Clean and Free: This Freestanding Entertainment Center Does Not Need Any Wall Mounting. Fashionable Splayed Legs made from Solid Wood for Extra Durability. Home Assembly Required. All Hardware Included. Manhattan Comfort Liberty Rustic Brown TV Stand Integrated TV Mount (Accommodates TVs up to 55-in) | 214BMC9