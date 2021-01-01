The Liberty 53.14 Mid-Century Modern TV Stand is the perfect blend of quality craftsmanship, brilliant design, and purposeful functionality. Featuring a large open compartment, one hidden cubby, and three center shelves to create the ultimate entertainment center perfect for stashing DVDs, board games, electronics, and media accessories. Free standing and easy to maneuver, this piece will mix well with any decor and its artful grooves will create a statement in any space. Available in white, white and rustic brown, white and aqua blue, white and yellow, rustic brown, rustic brown and white, and rustic brown and yellow. Manhattan Comfort Liberty Rustic Brown and White TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 50-in) | 200AMC96