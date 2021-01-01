TroposAir Liberator WiFi 72 in. Indoor/Outdoor Oil Rubbed Bronze Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

The large diameter (6 ft.) Liberator ceiling fan features 9 extruded aluminum blades giving it a large physical presence in modern or contemporary designs as well as making it a powerful air moving machine. The Direct Current motor consumes very little electricity and has superb energy efficiency. The included remote transmitter can be hand-held, mounted on-wall or even the most requested in-wall in a switch box. The remote receiver is also WiFi enabled for the Smart Life app. This fan can easily be outfitted with a Light Kit (#610) if integrated lighting is also desired.