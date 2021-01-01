House of Marley Liberate Air: True Wireless Earbuds with Microphone, Bluetooth Connectivity, 32 Hours Total Playtime, and Sustainable Materials

SUPERIOR SOUND: Crafted to deliver precision sound and crystal-clear audio, get lost in the music with our Liberate Air wireless earbuds. PREMIUM COMFORT: The snug, ergonomic fit and water-resistant design provide maximum in-ear comfort and stability even during intense workouts or long hikes. RECHARGEABLE & COMPATIBLE: Featuring advanced quick-charge technology, enjoy a full 9 hours of your favorite playlists and up to 32 hours total with the case. Compatible with IOS and Android, you’ll experience that classic Marley sound no matter how you connect. CONVENIENT FEATURES: Liberate Air offers a high-performance onboard microphone for convenient hands-free calling and stereo voice communications, making them great for your home office. If your device is out of reach, simply use Touch Control to play, pause, skip your music or take calls. Designed for active lifestyles, these earbuds are also sweatproof and weather resistant. SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS: Embrace your natural style with Marley’s message of craftsmanship and sustainability. Our wireless earbuds are designed with solid bamboo, recyclable aluminum, natural wood fiber composite, our eco-friendly REWIND fabric, and delivered in 100% recyclable packaging.