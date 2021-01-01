Libby Langdon Remy 86.5" Sofa with Reversible Cushions

"Easy, elegant, everyday style is my mantra and sums up the design sensibility of my interior design client; they want a design that’s approachable and accessible but also stylish and chic. And, the everyday part is all about home furnishings and decor that can withstand real-life (think kids, pets, and friends who drink red wine). As a designer, it’s my job to make their home equal parts practical and beautiful!", says Libby Langdon.