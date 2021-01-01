From kas rugs
KAS Rugs Libby Langdon Hamp 8 x 10 Spa Outdoor Border Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Blue | LLH52328X11
Advertisement
Outdoor rugs built to stand the test of time indoors or out. Hand-hooked of UV-treated polypropelene in a coastal color palette, these rugs are perfect for a relaxed outdoor setting or a refreshing indoors. Hamptons’ Highview and Madison patterns in blue and aqua colorways were on display in this summer’s Hampton Designer Showhouse where Libby designed the large outdoor terrace and pool deck areas. Made in China with a 1/2\" pile height. KAS Rugs Libby Langdon Hamp 8 x 10 Spa Outdoor Border Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Blue | LLH52328X11