Libbey Stemless 12-Piece Wine Glass Party Set for Red and White Wines

From classic Cabernets to Moscatos, any wine is better when sipped from suitable stemware. Stock your kitchen with this set of assorted stemless stemware, complete with six stemless red wine glasses that hold 16.75 fl. oz. and six stemless white wine glasses to hold 17 fl. oz. Made from soda-lime glass, these pieces feature a shatter-resistant design that helps minimize the mess if they're accidentally dropped. Best of all, they're safe to go in the dishwasher for quick cleanup after an evening of entertaining.