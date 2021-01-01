Queer Eye Liam Sofa Bed, Camel Faux Leather

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the Queer Eye Liam Sofa Bed. Is that a scream we hear? Oh, you thought we wouldn’t be able to hear your excitement through the screen? Oh no hun, realness has no boundaries and this sofa is serving out of this world fierceness. Designed to attract ~a lot~ of attention, the Liam makes the perfect centerpiece for any living room thanks to its beautiful upholstery that will give an instant pop of style to your home. Want to lounge back and take your wig off for movie night? We got you! Need an extra bed for friends who are not A-OK to drive? Look no further! To make your life easier, the Liam is built with a multi-functional split-back design that easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions with one easy push or pull. You won’t even have to break a sweat! The Queer Eye Liam Sofa Bed is available in multiple colors and materials to make sure you have the perfect option to make your living room décor even more fab!