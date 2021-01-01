From crosley
49.5" Liam 9 Cube Bookcase White - Crosley
The Liam 9 Cube Bookcase is simple and stunning. Featuring design elements like tapered legs and clean lines, this bookcase adds mid-century swagger to your home office or family room. The nine cubes are sized to fit standard vinyl records or books, plus three perforated cord management holes give you the option to use this bookcase as a media center. Stylish and flexible, the Liam 9 Cube Bookcase is home organization at its finest. Color: White.