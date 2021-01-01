38" Liadan Cat Tree

There are two different locations for them to relax: condo and scratching board. Your pet may stay away from your furniture, drapes, carpets, and clothes with this cat tree. Simply fold shut for quick and easy storage. Perfect for small spaces condo and toy lying wrapped in soft plush. Full-size durable sisal scratching pad and dangling toys keep your cat stimulated and entertained for hours. Natural sisal scratching surface. Help keep your cat from scratching furniture and carpets. Provides a safe and inviting place for your cat to sharpen its claws. The cat tree is made with a premium quality environment and pet-friendly materials to ensure maximum strength and durability for long-lasting usage. Color: Coffee