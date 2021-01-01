VM INNOVATIONS INC LIA24000E35 24-Inch Indoor Outdoor Plastic Round Classic Pot, Clay

Decorate the exterior of your home and bring your front/backyard to life with the help of the Akro-Mils ROS15500A34 15.5 in. Outdoor Square Accent Planter. Perfect for succulents, vegetable plants, and anything in between, this portable plastic planter is excellent for any outdoor setting. It measures 15.5 in. and is square, making it an ideal candidate for the patio, porch deck, or balcony. It's designed with a classic look too, meaning it enhances formal/informal planting opportunities. The rich natural colors will also allow them to fit into any setting. What really makes this planter unique is the raised feet design and removable drain plugs. Unlike other planters, with this option, you won't have concerns about air circulation or water control. Upgrade the exterior of your home and interject some life into your surroundings by using this accent planter box from Akro-Mils. Color: Clay.