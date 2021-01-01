From jennifer taylor
Jennifer Taylor Lia Upholstered Barrel Chair, Large, Lavender
Advertisement
Perfect size: this chair has ideal Dimension of Overall dimensions 35" W x 30. 5" D x 28" H, Seat dimensions 22" L x 23" W x 18" H, weight capacity 500lbs Sturdily Made: The Lia Collection Wooden Legs Barrel Chair Is Made Of Solid Wood And 100% Polyester And Foam In Lavender Finish, Requires Assembly Contemporary design: crafted beautifully with a tight Back, flared arms, and wooden legs Club chair VERSATILE: this upholstered Barrel seats Brings class and comfort perfect addition to any living space in the home Jennifer Taylor home creates and designs durable and long lasting products out of Quality. Following modern Trends of home and Furniture, a perfect creation for you