From babyroues
LHE3P Square Metal Lens Hood Hollow Out Designed with 49mm Adapter Ring for Fujifilm Fuji FinePix X100 X100S X100T X70 X100F X100V Camera Replaces.
Advertisement
LH-E3P Square Metal Lens Hood with Hollow Out Designed for Fujifilm Fuji FinePix X100 X100S X100T X70 X100F X100V Camera It comes with 3 item accessory set: Lens Hood + Lock Ring + Adaptor Ring. The adapter ring facilitates the attachment of the lens hood or a 49MM thread filter to the lens. Note: To use the lens hood, the user has to remove the ring on the top of the lens of camera