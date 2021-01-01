From caroline's treasures
Caroline's Treasures LH9548MUK Irish Setter Candy Corn Halloween Ultra Beverage Insulators for slim cans, Slim Can, multicolor
Advertisement
Fits12 oz slim cans for Michelob Ultra, Starbucks Refreshers, Heineken Light, Sparkling Ice, Bud Lite Lime 12 oz, Dry Soda, Coors, Resin, Vitaminwater Engergy, and Perrier Cans and even a longneck beer bottle. Great collapsible beverage insulator. Great to keep track of your beverage and add a bit of flair to a gathering. Made in the USA, Weight: 0.25 Pounds, Manufacturer: Caroline's Treasures