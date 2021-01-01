From nshi
LGBT Love Mouse Pad Non-Slip Rubber Base Round Mouse Pads for Computers Laptop Office, 7.9x7.9 Inch
Advertisement
? 100% Polyester With 3mm Rubber Pad At Bottom? 7.9x7.9 Inch (200mm X 200mm X 3mm), Package Includes:1* Mouse Pad. Perfect For Any Type Of Mouse,?wired, Wireless Or Optical? Soft Materials Comfortable For Wrists And Hands,?smooth Surface, Non-Slip Rubber Undersurface Firmly Grips The Desktop. Easy Cleaning And Maintenance. This Mouse Pad Is Suitable For Desktop, Laptop, Pc, Console, Etc? Hand Or Machine Washable, Not Bleached