Pfister LG89-7YP Ashfield Shower Trim Package with Single Function Rain Shower Head SecurePfit and EZ Clean Polished Chrome Showers Shower Only

Pfister LG89-7YP Ashfield Shower Trim Package with Single Function Rain Shower Head, SecurePfit, and EZ Clean Pfister LG89-7YP Features: Covered under Pfister's limited lifetime residential warranty and 10 year limited commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Ashfield line seamlesslyShower package includes: valve trim, shower head, and shower armSingle function rain shower headSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridgeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsRough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered)ADA compliantWaterSense certifiedPfister LG89-7YP Technologies and Benefits: SecurePfit™: Direct handle-to-valve connection for precise temperature control. EZ Clean™: Allows you to wipe away mineral deposits with the swipe of a finger.Pfister LG89-7YP Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlHeight: 6-7/8" (from top to bottom)Width: 6-7/8" (from top to bottom)Pfister LG89-7YP Shower Head Specifications: Width: 6-1/16" (from right to left)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteNumber of Functions: 1 Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome