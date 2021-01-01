Pfister LG34-4P0 Portland Kitchen Faucet - Includes Hand Sprayer Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Pfister LG34-4P0 Portland Kitchen Faucet - Includes Hand Sprayer Product Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCovered under Pfisters limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle handle operationSide spray aids with a variety of kitchen tasksSpout swivels 360 degrees, providing greater access to more areas of the sinkIncludes optional escutcheon (cover plate) - for sinks with 3 faucet holesCoordinates seamlessly with a variety of kitchen products from the Portland CollectionADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for kitchen faucetsWaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide linesProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 9-1/16" (measured from counter top to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 5" (measured from counter top to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-1/2" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Faucet Holes: 3 (number of holes required for faucet installation)Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8"Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons per minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (cannot mount to thicker decks without use of extension kit)Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections Single Handle Polished Chrome