Lg K92 Case, K92 5G Case, With Hd Screen Protector, [Shockproof] Tough Rugged Dual Layer Protective Case Hybrid Kickstand Cover For Lg K92 5G (Red)

Built-In Foldable Kickstand For Hands-Free Movie Watching, Videos, Pictures And More. Available In A Variety Of Bright, Fun Colors. Soft Shock Absorption Tpu Inner Sleeve & Impact-Resistant Hard Plastic Shell Back Cover Provide Outstanding Protection Against Drops And Other Impact. Provides Ample Traction So That Your Phone No Longer Slips Out Of Your Hand. It Fits Perfectly With All Of The Openings For The Camera And Speaker, Etc In The Right Places. It Protected Phone When You Dropped It! It Can Protect The Phone From Being Scratched Scratches Or Marks On The Case And Protect The Phone From Minor Falls