LG K30 LG Premier Pro LTELG Harmony 2 case Aegis Series with Builtin Screen Protector Heavy Duty FullBody Rugged Holster Armor Case Belt Swivel.

Specially Design for LG K30 / LG Premier Pro LTE / LG Harmony 2 The Aegis Series case fully complements the device without sacrificing the look of your device Full-Body Armor Protective case Covers all 4 corners and the Front Cover and Built-in Screen Protector will protect your device screen from scratching the surface. Constructed of high-quality flexible TPU layer and polycarbonate layer protects your device against impacts and bumps without damaging the device. Precise cutouts for camera, buttons, and speaker