From desiccant automotive

LG G6 CaseLG G6+ Plus Case with HD Screen Protector Card Slot Wallet Kickstand Dual Layer Hybrid Shock Absorption Protective Phone Case for LG G6LG.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Compatible Phone Model: LG G6 (2017), LG G6 +, LG G6 Plus, LG G6 ThinQ. Special Features: Card slot can store 1 or 2 cards (eg: ID or credit card),durable kickstand make you more convenience when watching TV or Video. Premium Material & Drop Protection: Impact-resistant, anti-scratch tough PC + shock absorber rubber with corner cushion design. Precise cutouts: Improved access to all ports, buttons, cameras, speakers, and mics. Warranty: 30 days manufacturer warranty, confidence of quality.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com