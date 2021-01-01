From real aloe
LG G Pad 5 101 FHD Case Slim Light Smart Cover Trifold Stand Hard Shell Folio Case for 101 inch LG G Pad 5 2019 Navy
Slim hard shell cover for LG G Pad 5 10.1 2019 tablet, Not compatible with any other devices. Please check the model before purchase Ultra slim and lightweight hard back adds minimal bulk while protecting your precious device Premium PU leather exterior and soft microfiber interior offer great protection against daily use Full access to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons) Magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off