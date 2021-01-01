LG Aristo 4+ Plus Wallet Case LG Prime 2Arena 2Journey LTETribute RoyalEscape Plus Flip Cover RFID Blocking Cash Credit Card Slots Holder Carrying.

[Compatible Model] Wallet Carrying Pouch Case Built-in 3 ID Card Solts Flip Cover Case Perfectly Compatible with LLG Arena 2 / LG Aristo 4+ Plus / LG Journey LTE / LG Tribute Royal / LG Prime 2 / LG Escape Plus / LG X2 2019 / LG K30 2019 / LG X320 Released on 2019 AT & T Sprint Verizon T-mobile International unlocked Cricket U.S. Cellular Straight Talk All Carriers. [Reasonable Storage] Case For LG Aristo 4 Plus, This cover case is also multi-functional. Built-in 3 Card Pockets & 1 Cash Slot conveniently store your ID, license, money and credit cards. [RFID Design] compatible for LG Arena 2 flip cover used the RFID Blocking material in all 3 card slots which can keep your cards secure during such MOBILE age. [Kickstand View] For LG Prime 2 Leather Case desgin a built in kickstand that lets you make hands-free video calls, read, or watch movies anywhere comfortably for Ladies Girls Women Boys Men [Easily Access] Compatible