From lg electronics
LG 27 inch FreeSync LED Monitor 1920 x 1080 16:9 Bundle with Deco Gear HDMI Cable 2 Pack + Gamer Surface Mousepad + Screen Cloth (E33LG27MK400HB)
With FreeSync, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. Screen Size: 27' Panel Type: TN Color Depth(Number of Colors): 16.7M Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time. On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. BUNDLE INCLUDES: LG 27' FreeSync LED Monitor 1920 x 1080 16:9 Deco Gear Pack of 2 6FT Universal HDMI 2.0 Cables with 28AWG Pure Copper Conductors Deco Gear Pro Gaming Mouse Pad Water Resistant Non-Slip (11' x 14') Deco Gear Microfiber Electronics and Screen Cloth