From lg electronics

LG 24MB35D-B Black 23.8' 5ms Widescreen LED Backlight LCD Monitor250 cd/m2 DFC 5,000,000:1 (1000:1)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1920 x 1080 5ms DFC 5,000,000:1 (1000:1) D-Sub, DVI-D EPAT Gold Certified

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com